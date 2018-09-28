New Youth City Council Holds First Meeting

Fairhope, Alabama
"MOCK" CITY COUNCIL ORGANIZING
The city's newly-formed youth city council held an organizational meeting at the library today where its president, Michelle Tran, explained procedures and objectives for the group.
Tran proposed a mission statement to "get young people more involved in city government and keep them apprised of what's happening in Fairhope politics" ... using social media, networking and other methods of outreach such as community events.
Although not an actual government committee, the mock council will operate under the standard Roberts Rules of Parliamentary Procedures and state Open Meeting Act provisions ... just as the real council and committees of the city are supposed to do.
Tran: "We are not a city committee, (but) a special project ... acting like a city committee."
Other officers were to be selected later, such as a Vice President, Secretary, and possibly a Media Manager.
Forming working groups to study issues and for outreach in the school are also planned.
The ten-member council composed of high school students plans to meet monthly; their meetings are to be open to the general public.
Members are: Daria Leggitt, Eleanor Johnson, Peyton Aiken, Erin Casolaro, Chris Miller, Clare Kiernan, John McEniry, Kaleigh Spears, Grayson McKean, and Victoria Whatley.
Miller and McEniry are students at Bayside Academy; the others are from Fairhope High School.
(Tran also serves as the district one representative on the State School Superintendent's Student Advisory Council.)
