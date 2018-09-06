Numerous Sewage Overflows Reported During Gordon

Fairhope, Alabama
STORM WATER INTRUSION INTO SYSTEM
Several sewage overflows were reported in the usual places during tropical storm Gordon, the largest being 180K gallons from the Valley Street lift station; overflows were also reported on McGowin Drive, a manhole on Young Street, and a manhole on Mershon Street.
Total overflow of highly-diluted sewage was about 300K gallons.
As storm water leaks in to old or damaged pipes, it overwhelms their capacity and lift stations downstream.
About six inches of rain fell in the area due to Gordon.
A $13+ million upgrade to the city's sewage system to prevent overflows is currently in the engineering phase.
Sometimes damaged sewer access pipe caps in citizens' yards allow the rainwater to get in; others deliberately divert storm water from their property in city sewage pipes.
|Valley St. lift station
STORM WATER INTRUSION INTO SYSTEM
Several sewage overflows were reported in the usual places during tropical storm Gordon, the largest being 180K gallons from the Valley Street lift station; overflows were also reported on McGowin Drive, a manhole on Young Street, and a manhole on Mershon Street.
Total overflow of highly-diluted sewage was about 300K gallons.
As storm water leaks in to old or damaged pipes, it overwhelms their capacity and lift stations downstream.
About six inches of rain fell in the area due to Gordon.
A $13+ million upgrade to the city's sewage system to prevent overflows is currently in the engineering phase.
Sometimes damaged sewer access pipe caps in citizens' yards allow the rainwater to get in; others deliberately divert storm water from their property in city sewage pipes.
No comments:
Post a Comment