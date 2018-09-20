OPINION: DON'T DENY CITIZENS A TIMELY VOTE

Fairhope, Alabama
LET THE REFERENDUM PROCEED AS SCHEDULED
Its disappointing the city council has chosen to essentially intervene on behalf of the opposition and ask the circuit court to call off or delay the October 2nd government reform referendum, effectively pulling the rug from under the grass-roots group organizing it ... and the over 800 citizens who signed their petition (in only 2 weeks time).
Elections are sacred, we know of no other instance where one has been called off after being duly scheduled (except for weather disasters) and hope the court will not set an unwise precedent by not allowing this one to go ahead too.
Many have fought and died protecting our right to vote where the people decide the issue one way or another in a democratic fashion as they see fit; any one of them may change their mind as new facts become available in the intervening two weeks.
Giving the opposition more time to organize, if that's the real end game as has been suggested, is a slap-in-the-face of proponents who have diligently followed the timeline prescribed by the Judge of Probate two months ago.
Afterward, private individuals may challenge the result in the usual manner ... or the city ask courts for direction as necessary: its not the place of city government to choose sides before the vote.
Citizens always have the option to petition for another election as well.
By promoting more chaos and division and rebuking those whose only agenda is better government, the city council is only making Fresh Start's point that reform is sorely needed.
In the face of rapid growth and development, it is extremely important Fairhope's government be the most effective and efficient as possible; a succession of election cycles has failed to bring that about.
6 comments:
Most of these councilmen do not have time for there jobs. that is why it is so bad. They aren't showing up for there commitee meetings either.
Why make a big brouhaha about it Fairhope? Just vote against it and move on.
Why is the one closely related to the ex employee lady who is running for mayor being allowed to talk about it at all?
They don't want to call it .
They say they just want to delay it awhile so people can understand.
What's wrong with that.
all we really need is a new mayor. she was never qualified for the job. people who voted for her oughta have their brains examined!
