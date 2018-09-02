Translate

Sunday, September 2, 2018

Pitcher Plant Bog Blooms

Fairhope, Alabama


Orchid

White topped pitcher plants


WEEKS BAY RESERVE SITE

Various plants in the bog off CR 17 near Weeks Bay are thriving during current tropical weather conditions: three species of pitcher plants and six of orchids call the bog home.



Another plant appears to be growing in this one.





