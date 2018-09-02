Pitcher Plant Bog Blooms

Fairhope, Alabama
WEEKS BAY RESERVE SITE
Various plants in the bog off CR 17 near Weeks Bay are thriving during current tropical weather conditions: three species of pitcher plants and six of orchids call the bog home.
|Orchid
|White topped pitcher plants
|Another plant appears to be growing in this one.
