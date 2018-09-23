School Board Approves K-1 School Sale

Fairhope, Alabama
TRANSFER TO BE COMPLETED BY YEAR'S END
At its regular meeting last week, the Baldwin County School Board voted unanimously to approve a purchase agreement for the sale of the K-1 property (and some other) to the city of Fairhope: the Fairhope city council approved the agreement at its meeting last month.
The resolution authorizes the superintendent to "execute the agreement" and obtain any other necessary approvals or "curative agreements" to do so.
The total purchase price is $4 million dollars: $2.5 million due at closing then five annual installments of $300K.
SUPERINTENDENT AND BOARD COMMENTS
Superintendent Eddie Tyler called the K-1 "a grand old lady" who is "in the hands of someone else now."
Tyler: "We wish her well."
Board member Tarwater called the agreement negotiated by Tyler "reasonable" ... and said he was glad to see the issue finally resolved.
Fairhope's representative Cecil Christenberry agreed, calling the deal "fair and equitable."
"Its been a long running thing in the community for many years," he said.
"Things got scary once when ( I heard that) a demolition crew was headed there. If that was true ... then I would need to move to Alaska ... or somewhere ... . I lost the rest of my hair."
He added that the Fairhope community is "excited" about "grandiose, wonderful plans" for the property.
PELICAN'S NEST FUTURE UNCERTAIN
When asked about it by the Times, Tyler said the Pelican's Nest Science Lab located on the property would continue operating at least until the end of this school year; but he would have to "think about it's future beyond that."
He referred to the lab as "private property" since it was funded by the local Educational Foundation (FEEF).
An elementary school teacher is delegated to operate the lab, he said.
VARIOUS PROPOSALS FOR PROPERTY PENDING
The leading proposal seems to be the previously-announced one by FEEF to convert the newest rooms at the northeast corner of the property to a 'green school' for county students ... and parts of the main building in back for new classroom space for Coastal Community College and the University of South Alabama.
Converting the gymnasium/auditorium to a performing arts center of some sort has long been talked about too; funding sources for these proposals remain undetermined, as far as we know.
FEDERAL GRANT APPLIED FOR
In conjunction with the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance, the city council has already applied for a federal grant to convert the oldest part of the building fronting Church Street as a "technology village" small business "incubator" (appropriately called HATCH).
The HATCH program is a subsidiary of the University of Alabama:
"The University of Alabama, the City of Fairhope and the Baldwin Community and Economic Development Foundation have partnered to create Hatch, a business resource hub for technology-based entrepreneurs in Baldwin County. Hatch provides Baldwin County’s new and existing start ups with a place to learn and grow."
Mayor Wilson and other citizens have mentioned other potential uses for the property as well.
Except for the grant application, none of the proposals have been officially adopted by the city council so far, as far as we know.
IMPACT ON CITY'S BUDGET UNCLEAR
Public Works Director Johnson told the Times recently he had not included any money yet in his FY 2019 budget for basic maintenance of the property, such as landscaping, mowing, etc.
There may be some added utility and insurance costs for the city as well.
|K-1 school on Church Street
