Transparency Slipping At School Board Meetings?

Fairhope, Alabama
NO LONGER BEING TELEVISED
After their regular Board meeting last Thursday, Baldwin School Board spokesperson Wilhite told the Times meetings are no longer being live streamed ... because the "equipment is broken."
The Times encountered the problem while doing research on the K-1 school purchase issue.
Meetings are still being recorded but as of last Wednesday the most recent ones posted to the Board's Vimeo website were from last May; but since we questioned it Thursday the more recent ones were posted as well.
Televising and recording meetings was begun several years ago during school tax renewal campaigns, amid promises of complete transparency.
We also noticed another possible open meeting law violation at the end of the same meeting.
|Vimeo site last Wednesday (9-2018)
C.C. learned his tricks from the veteran sneaks on the Fairhope city council.
