Water Tower Painters Get Second Chance

Fairhope, Alabama
CELL PHONE SERVICE ISSUES CONTINUE
After meeting with two council members (Boone, Brown) and city utility department staff, it has been decided to give the company contracted to paint the city's 2 million gallon water tower (Utility Service Company) more time to complete the project even though it was due to be completed two months ago.
The new completion date is no-later-than mid-December when higher penalties may be imposed if still not finished.
The reason given for the delay is inability to find qualified labor; calling the "performance bond" and getting another company to compete the job would probably take much longer, according to the councilmen.
"They don't want to have it on their record" so they solicited and received more help from all around the country, a city source says.
The company's bid was $973,400 (see below); a penalty of $200/day is being imposed for non-completion.
No payments have been made yet by the city, however.
A subcontractor was hired by the company for much of the work.
WATER SUPPLY NOT AN ISSUE
Due to the rainy Summer, the water supply has never been in doubt, but cell phone service continues to be poor on the east side for customers of the three companies who had antennas on top; some city communications have been affected as well.
|Fairhope Avenue tank
2 comments:
A good city manager would prevent this from happening.
If we had underground tanks this would not happen.
