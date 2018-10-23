2018 Veteran Of The Year Selected

Fairhope, Alabama
Frank Connell Sr. was cited as Veteran of the Year for 2018 by Mayor Wilson.
Frank Connell is a native to our area, served our country and its people, and now is committed to our community through tireless volunteer projects. Frank graduated from Fairhope High School in 1954, graduated from the University of Alabama in 1958, and graduated from the University of Richmond with a Masters in Economics.
Connell was awarded a Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal along with several other awards and honors. Tamara Dean, Director of the Fairhope Public Library, said Connell’s love for his country did not end with his military service because he still serves people tirelessly and steadfastly."
"Fairhope’s Veteran of the Year for 2018 is being honored as much for his service in
the U.S. Army as for his work now to help other veterans. Frank Connell was a member of the U.S. Army for 20 years, from 1959 to 1979.
Frank served his country as a logistics officer in the US Army from 1959-1979 which included two years in Vietnam, one year in Thailand and seven years in Germany, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Frank is an active member of the American Legion Post 199, Veterans of Foreign Wars
Post 5660, and Military Officers Association of America.
He provided great leadership to several organizations including president & treasurer of the Baldwin Satellite Chapter of MOAA and Executive Officer of the recently formed U.S. Armed Forces Honor Guard.
