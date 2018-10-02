Congested Gayfer Intersection Fix To Be Costly

Fairhope, Alabama
TRAFFIC WORSENING CITYWIDE
According to an Eastern Shore MPO estimate, adding turning lanes to Gayfer Road at U.S. 98 will be expensive, $371K on the east side and $423K on the west.
The project could be added to the organization's visionary project list (needed but unfunded) at a future meeting.
The new senor (called a "puck") visible in the picture above on the left is for the adaptive traffic signal system along the highway, expected to be fully operational by December at last word.
Adaptive signals expand highway capacity without adding lanes by preventing "platooning" at intersections according to an ALDOT spokesman; they could mean additional wait-time on side streets however.
The ESMPO meets quarterly to disburse Federal funds for highway projects, several meetings are scheduled this month.
|Gayfer at Greeno Road
|ESMPO Coordinator Sislak
Gayfer is a zoo in the morning. Gayfer should be neighborhood traffic only, it's not a thoroughfare for those with mansions on 181.
