Court To Decide Controversial Property's Fate

Fairhope, Alabama
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT'S DECISION APPEALED
After his requests for setback and other variances that would have allowed construction of a three story condominium (later a two story mixed-use project) were denied by the city's Board of Adjustments and Appeals last year, property owner Bob Pope's appeal of their decision is now under consideration by Baldwin County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Norton.
Current zoning setback requirements severely restrict usable construction space for the already-small lot size.
Sources told the Times the judge ordered the matter to mediation: the city wants height limited to one story and commercial use only (a restaurant) ... but Pope still wants two story with one residential unit on top.
The building, the former location of the Down by the Bay Cafe, could be used for another similar business if his appeal is denied, according to Pope.
The city council must authorize any settlement.
|4 Beach Road
|September 2017 condo proposal denied
