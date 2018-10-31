Translate

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Fairhope City Treasurer Resigns

Fairhope, Alabama




PRIOR TO TERMINATION HEARING

Sources tell the Times that city Treasurer Mike Hinson has resigned; Mayor Wilson had indicated her desire to terminate him for performance reasons at the last council meeting where the council discussed the matter in a private executive session.

Treasurer is one of the few positions hired by the city council; only the council may terminate them, uphold a mayor's decision.

Council President Burrell indicated Hinson had requested an appeal hearing before the council and one was scheduled, but Hinson submitted a letter of resignation instead before it could be held, according to the source.

Hinson had been Fairhope's Treasurer for only about one year.

Hinson was involved in a similar situation in Daphne in 2014 where he had been Treasurer and Finance Director, according to media reports (click).

He filed a wrongful termination lawsuit in that case which was settled later.

at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)