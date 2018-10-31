Fairhope City Treasurer Resigns

Fairhope, Alabama
PRIOR TO TERMINATION HEARING
Sources tell the Times that city Treasurer Mike Hinson has resigned; Mayor Wilson had indicated her desire to terminate him for performance reasons at the last council meeting where the council discussed the matter in a private executive session.
Treasurer is one of the few positions hired by the city council; only the council may terminate them, uphold a mayor's decision.
Council President Burrell indicated Hinson had requested an appeal hearing before the council and one was scheduled, but Hinson submitted a letter of resignation instead before it could be held, according to the source.
Hinson had been Fairhope's Treasurer for only about one year.
Hinson was involved in a similar situation in Daphne in 2014 where he had been Treasurer and Finance Director, according to media reports (click).
He filed a wrongful termination lawsuit in that case which was settled later.
