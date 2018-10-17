The Fairhope Times
"All the news that's fit to post" in Baldwin County, Alabama
Fairhope Times Magazine
Home
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
City of Fairhope
City of Daphne
Town of Silverhill
Baldwin County
Sunlight Foundation
Fairhope Times Magazine
Translate
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Fairhope History: Then and Now
Fairhope, Alabama
1920's
2018
122 FAIRHOPE AVENUE
The Eastern Shore Pharmacy occupied the building on Fairhope Avenue at Summit Street in the 1920's; the Fairhope Film Festival and a travel agency have offices there today.
at
4:35:00 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment