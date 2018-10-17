Translate

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Fairhope History: Then and Now

Fairhope, Alabama


1920's

2018


122  FAIRHOPE  AVENUE

The Eastern Shore Pharmacy occupied the building on Fairhope Avenue at Summit Street in the 1920's; the Fairhope Film Festival and a travel agency have offices there today.
