Fairhope, Alabama
World famous artist Nall Hollis has donated two of his paintings (valued at about $30K) for display in city hall and the police station.
Nall was born in Troy, Alabama, the son of Mary Winifred Nall Hollis and Joe Frost Hollis. His father, a banker, later moved the family to Arab, Alabama, where Nall finished high school. Nall then attended the University of Alabama, earning a B.A. degree with a major in Art and minors in Psychology and Political Science.
Nall was admitted to study at the École des Beaux-Arts (School of Fine Arts) of Paris, France in 1971. He traveled widely – particularly in the Middle East, North Africa, India, and Mexico – with his art being influenced by surroundings ranging from Arabic and Byzantine architecture to Alabama quilts. His art was soon recognized and exhibited in the United States as well as Europe[1] He studied under Salvador Dali who trained him in artistic techniques and inspired him to devote his life to the pursuit of beauty through artwork.[2]
Nall took care of James Baldwin on his deathbed. Nall had been friends with Baldwin from the early 1970's because Baldwin would buy him drinks at the Café de Flore. Nall recalled talking to Baldwin about racism in Alabama with the racially conscious author. In one conversation, Nall told Baldwin that "Through your books you liberated me from my guilt about being so bigoted coming from Alabama and because of my homosexuality." Baldwin insisted that "No, you liberated me in revealing this to me."[3]
Nall is close friends with Albert II, Prince of Monaco and Catherine Deneuve who both own multiple works created by him.[4] He is also friends with Ringo Starr.[5]
Nall
|'Dancing Camellia'
|'The Choice'
