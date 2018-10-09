Police Warn Feeding Wild Animals May Spread Disease

Fairhope, Alabama
MONDAY'S DIRECTOR'S ROUNDTABLE MEETING
Police Lt. Hamrick advised citizens not to leave food out for area wildlife, because it may be spreading rabies (through saliva) and attract sick animals to your property.
Hamrick referenced one incident last week where a citizen was bitten by a fox and another by a raccoon near the hospital: the fox is only a suspected rabies case because it was never located but the raccoon was confirmed.
It is possible the disease was spread when both shared a bowl of food left out for the animals or pets.
At least two other cases have been reported this Summer as well.
GULLIES SUSPECTED
The city's many heavily vegetated gullies are havens for small, wild animals (including feral cats) who use them to move throughout the town, he said.
INOCULATE PETS
He advised pet owners to be sure to get their pets inoculated per state rabies law and for their own protection.
|Hamrick second from right
2 comments:
OK Now tell that to the Cat coalition.
Over development has messed up the food chain. This is just a symptom of that. Mother Nature always bats last.
Post a Comment