Fundng Needed For New Airport Passenger Terminal

Fairhope, Alabama
SONNY CALLAHAN AIRPORT
The city's Airport Authority reviewed final engineering drawings of the east side project including areas for new hangar space, a fuel farm, general aviation terminal, and an additional FBO (fixed base airport operator) hangar.
Two entities have already expressed interest in building private hangars there (leasing the property from the AA).
After looking at the drawing, the committee decided to move the fuel farm from the front to the east side and the FBO hangar to the front (facing Hwy 32); eventually the new road there will be the main entrance to the airport.
There will also be a new access from CR 13.
Most of the infrastructure will be funded by Federal Aviation Administration grants, but money will have to be raised locally for the new terminal and FBO hangar, according to chairman McEnerney.
The $800K - $1 million needed could come from local governments and private corporate sources, as well as the Authority itself, he said.
|thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|north is up
|Engineer's drawing. North is to the right
