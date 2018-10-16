Golf Clubhouse Renovations Completed

Fairhope, Alabama
TEMPORARY TRAILER REMOVED
According to Recreation Department Director Tom Kuhl, the contractor has completed renovations to the Quail Creek Golf Course clubhouse; the temporary trailer housing pro shop offices has been removed.
Extensive repairs were needed due to water intrusion over the years; a new back patio and disability access ramps were installed as well.
Kuhl said there is still some work to be done inside, in-house by city staff.
|Quail Creek Golf clubhouse
