Translate

Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Golf Clubhouse Renovations Completed

Fairhope, Alabama


Quail Creek Golf clubhouse


TEMPORARY TRAILER REMOVED

According to Recreation Department Director Tom Kuhl, the contractor has completed renovations to the Quail Creek Golf Course clubhouse; the temporary trailer housing pro shop offices has been removed.

Extensive repairs were needed due to water intrusion over the years; a new back patio and disability access ramps were installed as well.

Kuhl said there is still some work to be done inside, in-house by city staff.





at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)