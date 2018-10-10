Hurricane Michael Brushes City

Fairhope, Alabama
STRONG NORTH WIND
We could find no significant damage here as hurricane Michael made landfall this afternoon in the Florida panhandle near Panama City.
Maximum wind speed measured was about 36 mph at the mid-bay lighthouse.
|hurricane windsurfing
|kids playing
|flag saved
|Magnolia beach
