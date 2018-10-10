Translate

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Hurricane Michael Brushes City

Fairhope, Alabama




 STRONG NORTH WIND

We could find no significant damage here as hurricane Michael made landfall this afternoon in the Florida panhandle near Panama City.

Maximum wind speed measured was about 36 mph at the mid-bay lighthouse.



hurricane windsurfing


kids playing


flag saved


Magnolia beach



