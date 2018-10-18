The Fairhope Times
Thursday, October 18, 2018
Library Closed Again For Repairs
Fairhope, Alabama
REHABILITATION PROJECT
The library will be closed through Saturday while new windows are being installed.
The $1.1 million repair project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
at
4:06:00 PM
