New Buildings Too Tall?

Fairhope, Alabama
ALLOWED HEIGHT INCREASED
Councilman Conyers said he had been hearing complaints about the city's new 40' building height ordinance, especially about a house under construction across from Greer's grocery.
The city council increased the maximum height last year (it was 35') to allow up to three stories, higher ceilings inside, and for more architecturally-pleasing roof-lines (vs. just square boxes).
Planning director Dyess said all the new structures conform to the new ordinance; it actually permits higher than 40' under certain circumstances such as the one across from Greer's where elevator stairwell/equipment protrude from the roof.
Chimneys and church steeples are examples of other components allowable, Dyess said.
Conyers said the ordinance may need to be tweaked to clarify just what is and is not allowed.
|S. Section Street residence under construction
|Fairhope Avenue
|Magnolia Avenue
Bigger buildings means more money for the developers.
