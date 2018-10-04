Big Eastside Apartment Proposal Beyond City's Control?

Fairhope, Alabama
CALLED 'HIGBEE FARMS'
A preliminary, informal proposal for a 265 unit apartment development with a commercial component (shops, restaurants, offices) along Highway 104 at the Higbee Road intersection drew familiar criticisms from the city's Planning Commission, traffic and density concerns.
Access is to be from Higbee Road only, according to a conceptual diagram (below).
Planning Director Dyess explained that since the property is outside of the city limits in un-zoned Baldwin County, the city has limited influence on multiple occupancy projects such as these (even though it is within the city's planning jurisdiction).
It is beyond the city's permitting authority as well.
The Baldwin County Planning Commission will also have to review and approve the project per its own regulations, according to Dyess (dual jurisdiction).
Robert Randall is listed as the property owner (FSTC).
ADJACENT DEVELOPER OBJECTS
Trae Corte, the developer of the 'Villas' subdivision across Highway 104, complained that his subdivision complied with the city's village comprehensive plan ... but this proposal does not (too dense).
Corte's project fell under subdivision regulations, unlike these apartments.
NO ZONING THE PROBLEM?
Dyess repeated that since there is no zoning in county planning district 14 east of town, almost anything could be built there, and the city of Fairhope has little influence unless the property is subdivided (then city subdivision regulations would apply at least).
He suggested that residents of the area may want to organize (through Baldwin County's process) to schedule a referendum to adopt zoning to gain some control over what may be built in their neighborhoods.
|north is up
