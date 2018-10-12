Translate

Friday, October 12, 2018

New Stores Coming To Old Building

Fairhope, Alabama




OLD FAIRHOPE HARDWARE REMODELING

According to a building department official, the old hardware store at the corner of Fairhope Avenue and Church Street is being subdivided into three new commercial spaces downstairs ... and one commercial and one residential unit upstairs.

The source did not know exactly what type of commercial businesses may ultimately locate there.



Anonymous said...

Please keep us updated!

