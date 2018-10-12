New Stores Coming To Old Building

Fairhope, Alabama
OLD FAIRHOPE HARDWARE REMODELING
According to a building department official, the old hardware store at the corner of Fairhope Avenue and Church Street is being subdivided into three new commercial spaces downstairs ... and one commercial and one residential unit upstairs.
The source did not know exactly what type of commercial businesses may ultimately locate there.
1 comment:
Please keep us updated!
