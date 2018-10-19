Translate

Friday, October 19, 2018

News Personality To Moderate Fairhope Political Forum

Fairhope, Alabama




NOVEMBER 6TH REFERENDUM

October 24 Town Hall Meeting Scheduled to Provide Information on Change-of-Government Referendum Ahead of Vote.


The City of Fairhope announced today that there will be a Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, October 24 at 6:00pm to provide citizens with facts ahead of the November 6 vote on a referendum to decide whether to change Fairhope to a Council-Manager form of government.

The forum will be held at Coastal Community College’s Centennial Hall, 450 Fairhope Avenue and will feature a panel of Alabama Mayors and City Managers with knowledge and experience about the Council-Manager form of government.

The panel will be moderated by WALA Fox10 Anchor Lenise Ligon.

Questions for the panel should be emailed by Monday, October 22nd to:

vote@fairhopeal.gov

at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)