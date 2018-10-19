Real Slave Ship Wreckage Finally Found?

Fairhope, Alabama
BEN RAINES AT TEA TALK
After his possible-discovery of the slave ship Clotilda in the Mobile River earlier this year turned out to be a false alarm, environmental reporter/film-maker Ben Raines told a crowd this week at Fairhope's museum of history about a recent second find that may turn out to be the real thing ... if DNA testing and other investigations can verify it.
Raines said he had been working with the University of Southern Mississippi, Smithsonian Museum, and National Geographic Society using radar to scan the whole river ... and one find in particular is promising according to archaeological evidence (right size, hewn timber, iron connectors, etc.).
Core samples have been taken of the ship's wood and there is a possibility of raising the entire ship for more DNA testing on any other biological remains, Raines said.
This new search project sponsored by the Alabama Historical Commission began last Spring.
STATE A "GREENHOUSE" FOR BIOLOGICAL DIVERSITY
Alabama's unique geographical location, the same hot latitude as the deserts of Africa and American Southwest, and huge amount of rainfall due to close proximity with the Gulf of Mexico caused an "explosion of life" to evolve here over the eons that was never killed off by periodic colder periods (aka Ice Ages), Raines said.
334 species of fish call the state home and 280 species of birds have been recorded in the delta as they migrate through yearly.
Raines titled his presentation Learning to Love Ourselves, referring to lack of appreciation for the diversity here.
For instance, he wondered why the camellia is Alabama's official state flower; it is actually native to Asia.
NEW FILM IN THE WORKS
A film about the diversity of the pitcher plant bogs of Baldwin County is his latest project where there are more species of plants per square meter than just about anywhere in the state, he said.
The well-known Week's Bay Pitcher Plant Bog was discovered after the property was cleared for potential development ... and native species began to sprout there (pitcher plants, orchids, etc.); its owners wound up donating the property to the reserve rather than face fines for wetland disturbance.
|Raines standing at left
