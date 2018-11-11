Ben's Jr. Bar-B-Q Closes Its Doors

Fairhope, Alabama
552 N. SECTION
Original Ben's Jr. restaurant at 552 N. Section Street has closed due to retirement of its owners of 35 years Kenneth Lee and wife Rise'.
A letter from the Lees posted on the door says it is time to "move on to other adventures and spend time enjoying life."
The store will be closed through the end of the year for remodeling by new owners, details to come according to Facebook posts.
2 comments:
When the Original Ben's was on the Causeway, I was laid up with a broken leg and my Father in law drove all the way over just to get me a sandwich because he knew how much I loved them. Ben's Jr will be missed. Let's hope the new owners continue their devotion to their customers. Good people. Best to you in your new adventures in life.
The building's a real dump. Hope the new owners upgrade.
