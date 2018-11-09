Camping Out For Rare Liquor In Fairhope

Fairhope, Alabama
BALDWIN SQUARE ABC STORE #67
A few hardcore connoisseurs were already camped out today at the state liquor store for Monday's release of the 2018 edition of 'Pappy Van Winkle' bourbon and other Kentucky whiskeys.
The stock will be available when the store opens at 9 AM Monday, according to a press release.
A bottle of vintage 1996 costs $269, according to the company website.
