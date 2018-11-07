Translate

Canada Geese Return With High Bacteria Warning

Fairhope, Alabama






BACTERIA WARNING ISSUED WEDNESDAY

After their numbers dwindled to only a few in late Summer, about 60 Canada geese were found at the municipal beach this week, grazing on new winter rye grass seeds and shoots.

A yellow high bacteria warning was posted at the entrance Wednesday afternoon, indicating a high reading from yesterday's test.

It has never been determined how much geese feces are contributing to periodic bacteria found in the bay; Councilman Brown said the Baykeeper organization turned down his recent request to do DNA testing to find its exact sources.




