Canada Geese Return With High Bacteria Warning

Fairhope, Alabama
BACTERIA WARNING ISSUED WEDNESDAY
After their numbers dwindled to only a few in late Summer, about 60 Canada geese were found at the municipal beach this week, grazing on new winter rye grass seeds and shoots.
A yellow high bacteria warning was posted at the entrance Wednesday afternoon, indicating a high reading from yesterday's test.
It has never been determined how much geese feces are contributing to periodic bacteria found in the bay; Councilman Brown said the Baykeeper organization turned down his recent request to do DNA testing to find its exact sources.
