Change of Plans For Greeno Road Property Development?

Fairhope, Alabama
GREEN NURSERIES NOW FOR SALE
After being rezoned for commercial use (B-2) almost a year ago by the city council, the Green Nurseries property on Greeno Road is now for sale for $2.9 million, according to signs posted there recently and online advertisements.
During a planning commission meeting in August of 2017 using a power-point presentation, owners Bobby and Debra Green indicated they intended to develop the property themselves, "organically," ... incrementally, in phases into a "micro-village" concept with a garden retail/restaurant theme.
During that meeting Bobby Green said the first phase would be "to upgrade existing structures ... emphasizing retail" and expected an "eclectic progression of development ... over the coming years." (video below)
Citing the family's ownership of property since 1932 and track record for environmental stewardship, they asked the commission for its "trust" to continue in that vein after the rezoning.
In January of this year (2018), the city council accepted the Planning Commission's recommendation and unanimously approved the rezoning with some restrictions: no convenience store, auto repair, or dry cleaners.
SOME CITIZENS NOT PLEASED
One citizen familiar with the situation contacted the Times to express disappointment that the Greens did not follow through on the plans they presented to the commission and council; the possibility of using a little-used section of the city's zoning ordinance concerning "misrepresentation" of plans may be in order to nullify the rezoning has been raised too by others. [Article II, C1(g)]
AUGUST 2017 PLANNING COMMISSION VIDEO
|415 N. Greeno Road
|Sales brochure
|Greens' first "micro-village" plan
