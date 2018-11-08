Comprehensive Growth Plan Renewal Getting Underway

Fairhope, Alabama
CITIZEN SURVEY MEETINGS TODAY AND FRIDAY
The first step of what is expected to be a process lasting over the next year or two began this evening in the city council chamber with a new survey about how Fairhope-area residents want their town to look fifteen or twenty years from now.
Consultant transportation engineer Rick Hall and architect Christian Preus conducted the meeting where residents were asked to record their opinions about 45 pictures of various scenarios possible for development along the Greeno Road corridor as well as Highway 181 ... and other parts of town (central business district).
Pedestrian friendliness (walkability) and parking are other major considerations in the survey.
Hall is well known for his work on projects in Florida such as the village of Seaside:
"Rick Hall is a practicing, registered transportation engineer and for 21 years, President of Hall Planning & Engineering, Inc. He is registered in 22 states and is committed to understanding the established neighborhood vision and context before transportation design is undertaken. "
ANOTHER MEETING TOMORROW (FRIDAY)
Anyone interested in influencing how the city grows and develops should try to attend tomorrow's 12:00 PM meeting in council chambers; or fill out the survey afterwards when it becomes available online.
|Greeno Road and Hwy 181?
|Central business district?
|Preus at left, Hall right
