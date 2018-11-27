Friendly Geese Survive Park Massacre

Fairhope, Alabama
|Garfield(left) and GG today
Two friendly, resident geese of the duck pond park survived an apparent series of animal attacks (fox, coyote) that claimed the life of at least one of their comrades over the past few days.
|crime scene
'Garfield' and his mate called 'GG' (Garfield's girlfriend) could be found today enjoying sunny weather near the pond.
After GG's leg was injured over a year ago in a similar attack, a temporary shelter was set up for protection during rehabilitation.
A police department spokesperson speculated a "murder investigation" would be needed if the popular pair were ever harmed.
|2017
1 comment:
Probably more likely the feral cats that live by the duck pond.
Post a Comment