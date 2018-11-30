Funding Approved For Big Waterfront Project

Fairhope, Alabama
PIER AND SOUTH PARK AREA
The Governor's office announced that a list of "bucket one" funding requests from the Alabama Gulf Coast Recovery Council have been approved by the United States Treasury Department; Mayor Wilson is the city's representative on the council.
Individual grants for projects listed there may now be submitted to the Treasury.
The money came from environmental fines imposed due to the BP oil spill in 2010.
Fairhope has one project included, number 14 a 'waterfront and green space' restoration of the pier area.
Phase 1 beginning next year will be development of conceptual and engineering plans plans.
|Seawall to be replaced?
|Recovery Council
