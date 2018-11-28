K-1 School Purchase Moving Ahead On Schedule

Fairhope, Alabama
BUS FUELING TANKS REMOVED
An abandoned bus fueling station on Summit Street behind the K-1 school building has been removed and the site cleaned up as stipulated in the sale agreement between the Baldwin County Board of Education and city council.
A federal Economic Development Administration grant to purchase the property has not been awarded yet, but a city official expects it will be shortly because "the money is there."
The closing on the building and transfer of ownership is to occur no later than December 31st.
If the grant does not come through in time, the city is still expected to proceed with the $4.0 million purchase anyway with the expectation of being reimbursed, according to councilman Conyers.
The front part of the building is to be used by the Baldwin County Economic Development Agency as small business "incubator" called HATCH; other areas and outbuildings for some other "public purpose" yet to be finalized (college classrooms, STEAM, performance art center, etc.).
|Before
|After
|2013 photo
