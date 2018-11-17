The Fairhope Times
Saturday, November 17, 2018
Library Closed Until After Thanksgiving
Fairhope, Alabama
$1.1 MILLION REPAIR PROJECT
The library will be closed until after the Thanksgiving holiday while repairs are made to leaking flat roof areas and windows.
