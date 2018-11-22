Translate

Library Repairs To Be Extended?

Fairhope, Alabama




PAST JANUARY 3RD DEADLINE

The Times has been advised that library repairs could be extended up to another 45 days to allow time for additional work on new problems discovered during the renovation process.

Additional costs, if any, to the $1.1 million project have not been mentioned yet.

The building has been closed for about a week but is expected to reopen Monday. according to signs posted on the door.
