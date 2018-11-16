The Fairhope Times
Friday, November 16, 2018
Lighting of the Trees 2018
Fairhope, Alabama
There was a big turnout in dry, cool weather for the annual holiday tree lighting ceremony.
Veterans throw switch
Mrs. Santa claus
