Lodging Tax Hiked In Fairhope

Fairhope, Alabama
It will cost visitors a little more to stay in area hotels and other accommodations (less than 30 days); the city council voted unanimously to increase the city's lodging tax from 4 to 6 percent inside city limits and from 2 to 4 percent outside in the police jurisdiction (Grand Hotel).
Over $703K was collected last year from the lodging tax, which goes into the city's general fund.
|Hampton Inn
|Grand Hotel
