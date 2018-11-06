Translate

Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Lodging Tax Hiked In Fairhope

Fairhope, Alabama


Hampton Inn

It will cost visitors a little more to stay in area hotels and other accommodations (less than 30 days); the city council voted unanimously to increase the city's lodging tax from 4 to 6 percent inside city limits and from 2 to 4 percent outside in the police jurisdiction (Grand Hotel).

Over $703K was collected last year from the lodging tax, which goes into the city's general fund.



Grand Hotel
