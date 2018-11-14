New Baldwin County Commission Sworn In

Joe Davis was sworn in this morning as the new District II County Commissioner for the Eastern Shore area.
He recited a poem called 'Two Kinds of People' afterward.
Jeb Ball, Billie Jo Underwood, and Stan Gruber were also sworn in.
"There are two kinds of people on earth today,
Two kinds of people, no more, I say.
Not the good or the bad, for 'tis well understood,
The good are
half bad and the bad are half good.
Not the happy and sad, for the swift-flying years
Bring each man his laughter and each man his tears.
Not the
rich and the poor, for to count a man's wealth
You must first know the state of his conscience and health.
Not the humble and proud, for in life's busy
span
Who puts on vain airs is not counted a man.
No! The two kinds of people on earth I mean
Are the people who lift, and the people who lean.
Wherever you go you will find the world's masses
Are ever divided into these two classes.
And, strangely enough, you will find, too, I wean,
There is
only one lifter to twenty who lean.
This one question I ask. Are you easing the load
Of overtaxed lifters who toil down the road?
Or are you a leaner
who lets others bear
Your portion of worry and labor and care?"
