Nut Farmer Speaks To History Group

Fairhope, Alabama
WEEKLY TEA EVENT AT MUSEUM
Clarence Bishop founder of the B + B Pecans on Hwy 98 south of Fairhope talked about his life in southwest Baldwin county at the weekly, Thursday 'Tea for Two' gathering at the History Museum recently.
He started by talking about the old Point Clear school (now demolished) where he studied industrial farming, how to raise chickens and cattle: It was only the third school built in the county at the time.
He met his future wife Sandra (of 63 years now) on the softball field at Fairhope High School (now the old K-1) where he graduated in 1951.
After graduation he went into the army and served for 16 months in the Korean conflict -- and started his pecan business after returning in 1955 with $5K borrowed from his father.
Hurricanes and tropical storms are hard on pecan crops he said, Frederic in 1979 nearly wiped him out and even recent Michael which hit the Florida panhandle had an impact here too, damaging this year's crop.
Scab disease and aphids are particularly hard on pecan trees these days, he said.
Bishop served as county commissioner in the 1970's and met President Jimmy Carter after Frederic; he talked about how road paving was a priority in the cash-scrapped county back then and how Governor George Wallace helped pave many miles here.
He cited paving Highway 59 south of Bay Minette as an example of one.
Bishop's family operated the West End Grocery on Fairhope Avenue while he was growing up in the 1940's.
The company's name, "B + B", stands for Bishop and Brown, his wife's maiden name. His son Doug now runs the family's business.
|Pt. Clear school
|black scab disease
