Road Extended For New Subdivision

Fairhope, Alabama
CALLED VAN ANTWERP PARK
Pensacola Avenue was paved and extended westward to Mobile Street recently as part of the new 15 lot Van Antwerp Park subdivision project located on the edge of the Volanta gully (west of N. Section St.).
From the developer's website: "Van Antwerp Park is a 15 lot in-fill neighborhood in old Fairhope, one lot from Mobile Bay. Located on a beautiful 11 acre hillside and dry creek bed once nurtured by Mary Van Antwerp, a seven acre arboretum defines and anchors the homes in this unique wooded community."
The Van Antwerp family once owned the land.
Lots are priced from $95 - $187K.
The city's Environmental Committee has been monitoring the project for potential runoff issues into the gully during construction.
|Pensacola Avenue
