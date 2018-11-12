Semi Pro Football Coming To Fairhope?

Fairhope, Alabama
TO BE CALLED THE 'VIKINGS'
The city council will consider a proposal by the new America South Football Alliance to allow an amateur, semi-pro football team to use Majors Stadium at Volanta Park for five games/year from April to July beginning in 2020.
The non profit ASFA was organized July of this year by President Gary Johnson, a local minister and businessman.
The resolution to be considered by the city council Tuesday sets terms/fees for stadium and Barnwell practice field use for a five year period ending in 2023.
15 TEAM LEAGUE PROPOSED
Other teams participating in the league are to include the Mobile Pirates, Birmingham Bears, Hattiesburg Beavers, Opelika Rams, et. al.
Fred Riley is to be the Vikings' head coach.
MISSION STATEMENT
According to the literature provided, the goal and mission of the new league will be "to develop the skills of young athletes ... their character, integrity, and professionalism on and off the fields."
