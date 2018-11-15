Veteran Volunteer Firefighter Passes Away

Fairhope, Alabama
Edward "Eddie" Carl Hall, age 66, a resident of Fairhope, passed away Monday, November 12, 2018. He served in the U.S. Navy as a fire fighter. He then retired from NAS in Pensacola after 35 years of service and went on to work for the City of Fairhope. He was a former volunteer at Pensacola Fire Department, Marlow Fire Department and was a current volunteer for the Fairhope Fire Department. He enjoyed camping and hunting; but above all was a devoted family man. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Dora Davis Hall; daughter, Katie Hall McCrory (Daniel); son, Adam Carl Hall (Leann); grandchildren, Baylor Allan Hall and Mila Lynn McCrory, all of Fairhope; many extended family members and other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 16, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Fairhope. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of Fairhope. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department.
