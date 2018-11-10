The Fairhope Times
Saturday, November 10, 2018
Veterans Day 2018 Parade
Fairhope, Alabama
Connell and Mayor Wilson
Fairhope Veteran of the Year Frank Connell and the mayor led today's Veterans Day parade.
Vietnam veterans
ROTC
Cub Scout Troop 47
1:16:00 PM
