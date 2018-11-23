Translate

Friday, November 23, 2018

Water Tank Painting Finally Nearing Completion

Fairhope, Alabama




LABOR SHORTAGE BLAMED FOR DELAY

The exterior of the city's 2 million gallon water tank has been sandblasted and primed and the project is now over 70% completed, according to Utility Operations Director Peterson.

Expected completion date is still December 18th with re-installation of cell phone antennas on top  directly afterward.
