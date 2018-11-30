Windmill Market Now 'The Mill'

Fairhope, Alabama
BANCROFT AVENUE
Owner Elizabeth Hammock said the former Windmill Market is now The Mill, a family friendly indoor outdoor dining and entertainment space that will be opening shortly.
An additional restaurant, a craft beer and wine bar, and an ice cream bar will be added to the existing two restaurants, Ox and Mary Ann's which were kept open during the conversion.
