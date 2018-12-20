Entertainment District Proposal Fails Again

Fairhope, Alabama
SECOND TIME THIS YEAR
After hearing the concerns of police chief Hollinghead and objections of several citizens, a motion by councilman Brown for approval of a proposal to form a downtown entertainment district for open carry of alcoholic beverages during special events died lacking support of the others.
Only one citizen present spoke in favor.
Hollinghead said her department was understaffed and already had difficulty keeping up with special events; she thought the ordinance was not clear enough as well, needed an "educational component."
Councilmen Burrell and Conyers, who voted for the district when it came up the first time last January, were against it this time for various reasons.
Burrell said he thought it could be "edited" and amended for clarity ... but that did not happen; others cited confusion with how the ordinance was written too.
Brown said he favored it to prevent businesses from being fined by state regulators should customers take the beverages outside; he too conceded it was vague.
|Chief Hollinghead
1 comment:
I hate that this has not passed; Robert Brown is correct that the wrong people are being penalized in the current situation. Anyone that believes that downtown Fairhope is alcohol-free is an idiot; everyone at the parades or Art Walks either brings their own drinks, purchases drinks from local bars and restaurants or indulges in the free wine and beer at the wonderful galleries and other shops that entertain us for Art Walks. Passing this ordinance would have encouraged everyone to leave their own drinks at home because we could all go out and buy a drink at the Book Bar, perhaps, then leave and go maybe to Dragonfly or Bone & Barrell, etc. and then be able to walk to another gallery or music event. I don't want to pay $10 for a cocktail at one stop and then have to throw it out because I can't take it outside 5 minutes later.
