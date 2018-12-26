Historic Church Street Inn To Become Restaurant

Fairhope, Alabama
FORMER BED & BREAKFAST
The Planning Commission unanimously approved recommending the city council rezone property located at 51 S. Church Street from B-1 to B-2 ... to allow it to be converted for use as a restaurant /bar (such usage is not permitted in B-1).
Larry Smith of S.E. Civil Engineering represented applicant JFL Holdings ( Jerry Lake of Gulf Shores) who stated in application documents provided,"does not wish to remove it or alter the historic appearance ... only change its use ... using internal modifications."
DOWNTOWN HISTORIC DISTRICT CONTRIBUTOR
The home, built in 1923, is referred to as the Irwin/Sandoz/Jones house: originally the home of the J.S. Irwin family.
Until its recent sale, for many decades it was operated as the Church Street Inn by owners Bill and Becky Jones.
STAFF CONCERNED ABOUT HISTORICAL PRESERVATION
Planning staff recommended approval, but noted the city currently has no real protection for historic structures like this; commission chairman Turner agreed that nothing now prevents it from being "bulldozed," whatever the zoning.
(A Historic Preservation Ordinance was developed several years ago, but never enacted by city council.)
Turner added he thought other parcels zoned B-1 in the area should be B-2 as well.
|51 S. Church Street (SE corner of De La Mare)
|Smith standing
