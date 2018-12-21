Translate

Friday, December 21, 2018

Hollinghead Appointed Permanent Chief

Fairhope, Alabama





CITY'S FIRST FEMALE POLICE CHIEF

After serving four months as interim chief, the city council appointed Stephanie Hollinghead  as permanent Chief of Police, two months before her probationary period was to end.

Hollinghead thanked the council for putting "faith and trust in me," adding, "it had been an amazing four months ... with some challenges" as well.

She told the Times later a high priority will be filling numerous personnel vacancies in the department.



