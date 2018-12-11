Junior City Council Marches In First Parade

Fairhope, Alabama
HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS PARTICIPATING
Members of the new Fairhope junior city council, comprised of juniors and seniors from local high schools, marched in the Christmas parade last weekend too.
"The Fairhope Junior City Council works as a liaison between Fairhope youth and the city. We’ll be interacting with Fairhope families, business owners, politicians, students- everyone! Our mission is to get Fairhope youth more involved in our community and to inform the community of what’s going on in Fairhope through student-led media and special events."
2018-2019 Junior City Council:
Darria A. Leggett Fairhope High School
Eleanor B. Johnson Fairhope High School
Peyton A. Aiken Fairhope High School
Erin D. Casolaro Fairhope High School
Chris C. Miller Bayside Academy
Claire M. Kiernan Fairhope High School
John H. McEniry Bayside Academy
Kaleigh R. Spears Fairhope High School
Grayson J. McKean Fairhope High School
Victoria L. Whatley Fairhope High School
Their monthly meetings, where they discuss current events, are open to the public; they also have a new Facebook page. (click here)
Councilman Conyers said he sat in on a recent meeting and was highly impresssed with the group.
HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS PARTICIPATING
Members of the new Fairhope junior city council, comprised of juniors and seniors from local high schools, marched in the Christmas parade last weekend too.
"The Fairhope Junior City Council works as a liaison between Fairhope youth and the city. We’ll be interacting with Fairhope families, business owners, politicians, students- everyone! Our mission is to get Fairhope youth more involved in our community and to inform the community of what’s going on in Fairhope through student-led media and special events."
2018-2019 Junior City Council:
Darria A. Leggett Fairhope High School
Eleanor B. Johnson Fairhope High School
Peyton A. Aiken Fairhope High School
Erin D. Casolaro Fairhope High School
Chris C. Miller Bayside Academy
Claire M. Kiernan Fairhope High School
John H. McEniry Bayside Academy
Kaleigh R. Spears Fairhope High School
Grayson J. McKean Fairhope High School
Victoria L. Whatley Fairhope High School
Their monthly meetings, where they discuss current events, are open to the public; they also have a new Facebook page. (click here)
Councilman Conyers said he sat in on a recent meeting and was highly impresssed with the group.
No comments:
Post a Comment