Translate

Tuesday, December 11, 2018

Junior City Council Marches In First Parade

Fairhope, Alabama




HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS PARTICIPATING

Members of the new Fairhope junior city council, comprised of juniors and seniors from local high schools, marched in the Christmas parade last weekend too.

 "The Fairhope Junior City Council works as a liaison between Fairhope youth and the city. We’ll be interacting with Fairhope families, business owners, politicians, students- everyone! Our mission is to get Fairhope youth more involved in our community and to inform the community of what’s going on in Fairhope through student-led media and special events."



2018-2019 Junior City Council:

Darria A. Leggett                              Fairhope High School
Eleanor B. Johnson                          Fairhope High School
Peyton A. Aiken                                Fairhope High School
Erin D. Casolaro                                Fairhope High School
Chris C. Miller                                    Bayside Academy
Claire M. Kiernan                             Fairhope High School
John H. McEniry                                Bayside Academy
Kaleigh R. Spears                              Fairhope High School
Grayson J. McKean                          Fairhope High School
Victoria L. Whatley                          Fairhope High School


Their monthly meetings, where they discuss current events, are open to the public; they also have a new Facebook page.  (click here)

Councilman Conyers said he sat in on a recent meeting and was highly impresssed with the group.




at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)