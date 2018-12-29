K-1 Purchase Deal Delayed

Fairhope, Alabama
FEDERAL GRANT STILL NOT APPROVED
According to Council President Burrell, Baldwin Board of Education chairman Christenberry and Superintendent Tyler have agree to extend the timeline for closing on the K-1 purchase an additional 90 days to allow more time for a federal Economic Development Administration grant to materialize; terms of the purchase agreement signed by all parties last September specified the purchase should be completed by year's end.
If awarded, the $6.1 million grant is to be used to purchase the property and begin renovating the oldest part of the building fronting Church Street as an incubator for new technology businesses (called HATCH) in conjunction with the University of Alabama ... and the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance.
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN A FACTOR?
Complicating the matter is the current federal government "shutdown" that includes the agencies involved with the grant (EDA, Commerce Department).
Proposals for the rest of the building include college classrooms and a performing arts center, but we have been told nothing firm has been settled yet.
Last week several members of the administration and councilmen traveled to Ocean Springs, Ms. to inspect an old school there that had been converted to an art center.
|Ocean Springs school now used as art center
