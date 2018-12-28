Library Repairs Extended 60 Days

Fairhope, Alabama
CHRONIC WATER LEAKS ADDRESSED
Originally scheduled to be completed the first of the year, repairs to the library "envelope" have been extended up to 60 days, to allow time to address additional problems discovered during construction.
Hopefully, contingency funds in the original $1.1 million repair contract will cover the additional cost.
|New windows installed
|Original windows
