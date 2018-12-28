Translate

Friday, December 28, 2018

Library Repairs Extended 60 Days

Fairhope, Alabama


New windows installed

CHRONIC WATER LEAKS ADDRESSED

Originally scheduled to be completed the first of the year, repairs to the library "envelope" have been extended up to 60 days,  to allow time to address additional problems discovered during construction.

Hopefully, contingency funds in the original $1.1 million repair contract will cover the additional cost.


Original windows

