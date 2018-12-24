More Recreation Land To Be Purchased

Fairhope, Alabama
USING IMPACT FEE MONEY
Final details are being worked out for the purchase of forty acres south of Twin Beech Road near the Young Street intersection to be used for the city's future recreation needs.
Funding will be from impact fees charged on new development ... so there will be no borrowing or interest to be paid.
Sources say that some of the Barnwell practice and playing fields could be relocated there some day as well; the property is relatively flat so minimal grading will be required, a potentially expensive component when new fields are constructed.
Impact fees funds may be used only for new parks and recreation, police, fire, and transportation projects.
|Twin Beech Road area
|North is up
3 comments:
The only thing the city should be spending this money on is Fairhopes faulty sewer system .
Is this some kind of joke? The City is spending impact fee money to buy land for recreational facilities for the future? When all of our infrastructure needs repairs and upgrades? Especially the sewer system which is pumping sewage into the Bay?
Unbelievable! Has the City Council and/or Mayor lost all sense of reason?
No major sewage spills have been reported for some time; there is no pumping of sewage into the bay. Upgrades to lift stations and collection lines are in the planning stages, some using BP oil spill grant funds yet to be awarded.
